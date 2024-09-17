MP Updates: Speeding E-Rickshaw Rams Into Bystanders, Video Surfaces; Clash Erupts At Jabalpur University During Ganesh Immersion

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An speeding e rickshaw rammed into few people standing on the roadside in Jabalpur on Sunday. The two people has sustained severe injuries. The whole incident has been recorded in the CCTV cameras of the road. After taking cognizance of the video, a case has been registered.

According to information, few people including journalists were standing on ITI road near Madhotal Police station to record accident related story. The incident occured on Sunday evening around 5 pm, when a speeding e rickshaw rammed into them. The people standing there sustained minor injuries, while two were critical. The whole incident has been recorded on the CCTV cameras installed on the roads.

Following this, the injured people were sent to the nearby hospital for further treatment. The police has registered a case against the minor accused driver. Further investigation are underway.

