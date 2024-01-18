MP Updates: Assembly Speaker Tomar Inaugurates Ram Temple Replica; Mahakal Priest Gets Invitation From Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram Temple’s inauguration in Ayodhya, the entire country is devoted to Ram-Bhakti and people are highly excited for the consecration Ceremony of Ram Temple. In view of this various events are taking place in Madhya Pradesh too. The whole state is busy preparing for the celebrations.

Assembly Speaker Tomar inaugurates replica of Ram Temple

Bhopal: In Bhopal, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Temple inaugurated the grand exhibition of replicas of Shri Ram Temple at Yuva Sadan Karyalaya.

Mahakaleshwar Temple priest receives invitation

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain’s chief priest Ghanshyam Guru, received an invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. The priest will carry the ashes of the Mahakal temple, ‘Dahina Shankh’ and ‘silver bel Patra’. Priest Ghanshyam Guru will leave for Ayodhya on Thursday at 5:30 pm.

Girl students make human chain in the shape of name ‘Ram’

Jabalpur: As the date is approaching, a festive atmosphere is being witnessed in cultural capital Jabalpur too. Here, the girl students of MLB School, made a human chain in which the shape of the name of Lord Ram was made by them. With the cheers of Lord Shri Ram, all the girl students demonstrated their enthusiasm for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In this special program, BJP MLA from North Central Assembly Abhilash Pandey also participated among the students and encouraged all the girl students.