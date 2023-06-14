 MP, UP Sign MoU
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP, UP Sign MoU

MP, UP Sign MoU

The event was held at Gandhi Auditorium in Raj Bhavan in Lucknow under Uttar Pradesh Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh 2023 on Tuesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Government signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh Government to promote cultural exchange for three years. The event was held at Gandhi Auditorium in Raj Bhavan in Lucknow under Uttar Pradesh Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh 2023 on Tuesday. The duration of the MoU can be extended for another 3 years with mutual consent.

Both the states will prepare a book based on their rich culture, customs and traditions and display and distribute it in educational institutions of each other's state. Both the states will broadcast each other's local TV and radio channels in their respective states.

Culture and tourism Usha Thakur inaugurated the marketing office of tourism in Lucknow on Tuesday promoting culture and tourism of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP, UP Sign MoU

MP, UP Sign MoU

Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Habib Tanvir’s Charandas Chor Staged

Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Habib Tanvir’s Charandas Chor Staged

Bhopal: Four Officials Risk Lives To Evacuate People

Bhopal: Four Officials Risk Lives To Evacuate People

Bhopal: Uma Targets State Govt Over Education, Health

Bhopal: Uma Targets State Govt Over Education, Health

Bhopal: Probe Panel Inspects Gutted Floors, Records Statements

Bhopal: Probe Panel Inspects Gutted Floors, Records Statements