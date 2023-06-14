MP, UP Sign MoU

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Government signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh Government to promote cultural exchange for three years. The event was held at Gandhi Auditorium in Raj Bhavan in Lucknow under Uttar Pradesh Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh 2023 on Tuesday. The duration of the MoU can be extended for another 3 years with mutual consent.

Both the states will prepare a book based on their rich culture, customs and traditions and display and distribute it in educational institutions of each other's state. Both the states will broadcast each other's local TV and radio channels in their respective states.

Culture and tourism Usha Thakur inaugurated the marketing office of tourism in Lucknow on Tuesday promoting culture and tourism of Madhya Pradesh.

