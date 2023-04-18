 MP: Union Minister Scindia tests Covid positive a few days after son Mahanaryaman contracts virus
Last week on Thursday, his son Mahanaryaman Scindia had tested positive

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tested positive for Covid-19, he informed via tweet on Monday night.

"I have been tested Covid-19 positive. I request all of you that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, take precautions or go to the nearest health center and get yourself tested," Scindia tweeted.

Notably, last week on Thursday, his son Mahanaryaman Scindia had tested positive. On doctor's suggestion, all Scindia family members who came in Mahanaryaman's contact had to undergo Covid testing.

Notably, in the last three days, Scindia attended several BJP events in Gwalior and Bhind. And it is likely, the BJP workers will undergo Covid-19 testing.

