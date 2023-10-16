MP: Union Min Prahlad Patel Challenges Kamal Nath To Leave Bastion Chhindwara & Contest From Different Seat

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narsinghpur constituency Prahlad Patel, on Monday, challenged former CM and Congress state chief Kamal Nath to venture out of his home constituency Chhindwara and contest election from a different seat in forthcoming Madhya Pradesh election.

Taking a dig at Kamal Nath's limited public appearances, Patel remarked, "If Kamal Nath has the courage, he should contest elections from another constituency and show his ability. I have contested and won elections myself."

Notably, Kamal Nath has been elected nine times from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2019, he contested bypoll from Chhindwara assembly seat, paving way for his son Nakul Nath's entry in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to Kamal Nath's nomination from Narsinghpur, Patel, who hails from the region, expressed his views, saying, "I was born in Narsinghpur and began my political journey here. Kamal Nath has rarely ventured out of his home."

Patel added, "I believe in the voters of Narsinghpur, not just today but from the beginning. It was heartening to see their support when I interacted with them recently."

Acknowledging the challenge of the upcoming elections, Patel emphasized the need to carry the image of Jyotiraditya Scindia, stating, "In the elections, I feel it will be necessary to walk with the image of Jyotiraditya Scindia, conveying that I am his brother."