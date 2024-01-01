MP: Unidentified Youth Found Dead In Jabalpur

Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific accident in Jabalpur, a bike-rider was found dead on the road on the Jabalpur Bhopal National Highway on Monday.

In this accident, the two wheeler driver died on the spot but at the time of the accident, police officer SDOP Patan Prafulla Srivastava was going to Shahpura on lion order, but seeing the young man lying on the road, he stopped at the spot and showcased his humanity. With the help of the local people, he immediately tied a cloth on the young man's head and immediately informed the ambulance and the local police, but by then the young man had already died.

On receiving the information, the police conducted Panchnama proceedings and sent the body to the medical hospital for post-mortem. In the same matter, City Superintendent of Police Sunil Nema said that a young man died in a road accident on the National Highway but he has not been identified yet. He is being identified on the basis of the vehicle number.

Further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, commercial truck and tanker drivers in several regions of Madhya Pradesh halted working on Monday in protest of the new regulation pertaining to hit-and-run incidents.

While motorist protests resulted in road blockades in certain parts of the state, large lines at petrol pumps were seen as a result of panic over the possibility of a disruption in the fuel supply in several cities.