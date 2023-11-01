 MP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls It 'Proud Moment'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls It 'Proud Moment'

MP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls It 'Proud Moment'

While Gwalior got a place in the category of music, Kerala’s name figured in the category of literature.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
MP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Callls It Proud Moment |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has recognized Gwalior, the birthplace of ‘Sangeet Samrat’ (music emperor) Tansen, as the City of Music.

On the occasion of 'World Cities Day' on October 31, UNESCO released the list of 55 such cities of the world, which have been included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. While Gwalior got a place in the category of music, Kerala’s name figured in the category of literature.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described this achievement as a proud moment. He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning and wrote, “On the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, a proud historical moment for the state, especially the people of Gwalior.”

Read Also
Karwa Chauth 2023: Thousands Of Women Throng Bhopal’s New Market For Shopping; Check Muhurt, Moon...
article-image

It is being said that Gwalior has got this title because of musicians like Baiju Bawra and Tansen. 

Tansen was born in Behat village, about 45 km from Gwalior. He was one of the Navratnas of Akbar. Meanwhile, Baiju was a court singer of Raja Mansingh of Gwalior and the teacher of his music nursery. His real name was Baijnath Mishra.

FP Photo

UNESCO's criteria for 'City of music'

UNESCO's Cities of Music program is part of the wider Creative Cities Network. This network was launched in 2004. To be awarded the 'City of Music' title, cities have to meet certain criteria set by UNESCO.

Some of these criteria include being a recognized center for music production and activity, experience in hosting music festivals and events at national or international level, to promote the music industry in all its forms, music schools, conservatories, academies and higher education institutions specializing in music, informal structures for music education, including amateur choirs and orchestras, etc. 

Read Also
MP Foundation Day: Indore Collector Hoists Flag At Collectorate, Disabled Kids Present Cultural...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Between 10 To 12 Degrees This November

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Between 10 To 12 Degrees This November

MP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls It 'Proud Moment'

MP: UNESCO Recognizes Gwalior As 'City Of Music'; Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls It 'Proud Moment'

MP: Moitra's Case Much 'Serious' Than 2005 Cash-For-Question Scam, Says Nishikant Dubey

MP: Moitra's Case Much 'Serious' Than 2005 Cash-For-Question Scam, Says Nishikant Dubey

MP Elections 2023: After Pulling Out Of Polls, Yashodhara Raje Scindia Refuses To Campaign As Well

MP Elections 2023: After Pulling Out Of Polls, Yashodhara Raje Scindia Refuses To Campaign As Well

MP Foundation Day: 'Madhya Pradesh Has Covered A Long Distance Of Development', Says CM Chouhan

MP Foundation Day: 'Madhya Pradesh Has Covered A Long Distance Of Development', Says CM Chouhan