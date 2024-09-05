MP: UN Women, Nokia Launch Mentoring Women, Empowering Futures Programme With State Government

UN Women India and Nokia launched MWEF programme | Dainik Bhaskar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UN Women India and Nokia launched the 'Mentoring Women, Empowering Futures (MWEF)' programme in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday.

Its objective is to provide necessary vocational skills to young women and girl students, so that they can get better trained and make a career in the field of tech industry.

Its objective is to empower women through workshops and mentorship programs so that they become financially self-reliant and contribute to the development of the country.

The event has been started in 12 tribal-dominated districts of the state, which is part of the 'WeSTEM' program. The mentorship will be paired with group mentoring in a comprehensive and innovative approach.

Students will benefit from workshops on resume building, interview preparation, career building, digital skill building, corporate engagement, personal branding, leadership and other soft skills.

Secretary technical education, skill development & employment, Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran said hat group mentoring sessions will be conducted for 100 students over the next three months.

Twenty women leaders from Nokia have volunteered to mentor talented students, he said. Regular check-ins and feedback sessions will ensure that students get the most out of the mentorship programme, director, Skill Development. Harshika Singh said.