 MP: Two men buried alive under mound of mud in Shahdol district
The district administration announced a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the family of the deceased

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men were buried alive under a heap of mud when a portion of a quarry caved in during soil digging at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, police said.

Two others working in the quarry at village Khadda, located some 95km from the district headquarters, were hospitalised, they said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravi Prakash Kol said a portion of the heap of mud collapsed when some villagers were digging soil from a quarry and loading it in a tractor-trolley.

Two of them, aged 19 and 20 years, got buried underneath and died, he said.

Two others were injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Beohari town, he said.

The district administration announced a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the family of the deceased. 

article-image

