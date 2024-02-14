 MP: Two Labourers Die After Tractor Trolley Overturns
The conditions of three of the injured were stated to be serious.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 01:35 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers died and ten people sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley loaded with iron rods turned turtle near Rujhadi under Badere police station on Tuesday, the police said. The conditions of three of the injured were stated to be serious.  

The accident occurred when the tractor-trolley loaded with 12 labourers was going to Judwani. Besides the labourers, the tractor-trolley was also carrying iron rods. Most of the labourers came under the weight of the iron rods. A few commuters stopped and tried to take out the labourers. The police also reashed the spot, but two labourers identified as Somwali Pal and Chhidda Pal had already died. The injured were rushed to a hospital from where the doctors referred the seriously injured to the Satna district hospital.

75 cataract operations conducted at Sewa Sadan

A free eye check-up camp was held by Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital at Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, Jahangirabad, on Sunday. As many as 305 out-patients were examined and treated. Of these, 75 patients suffering from cataract were brought to Sewa Sadan Hospital where their cataract operations were performed. This camp was held in commemoration of the late Sumitra Kedia, wife of social activist Sushil Kedia. In the camp, Sushil Kedia distributed blankets and fruits to the patients who underwent operation.

article-image

