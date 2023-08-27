MP: Two Injured After Bears Attack Devotees At Salkanpur Temple In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Bears attacked devotees at Salkanpur temple here on Sunday morning, sources said. Sources added that two persons sustained grievous injuries in the incident and have been sent to the hospital.

The forest officials reached the spot to catch the bears. Those injured are Gajendra Kushwaha and Anand, residents of Mandideep. Salkanpur temple is devoted to Goddess Bijasan.

The duo, along with one of their friends, had reached temple on Sunday morning. They were climbing the stairs to make it to sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Two bears who had fled from forest were sitting there.

They attacked Gajendra and Anand as soon as they saw them. Unable to make out what exactly befell them, the duo tried to escape from clutches of bears. Locals helped them to escape.

Kushwaha received grievous injuries on his stomach while Anand’s left leg was wounded. The forest department officials rushed to the spot. The duo has been taken to the hospital, where their treatment is underway.