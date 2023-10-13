MP: Two Held For Abducting, Murdering Youth

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his associate have been arrested for abducting a youth and murdering him because of an old enmity. Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said on Wednesday that 28-year-old Lallu, resident of Jhikmou village, left his home for Bagauta village on October 6. When he did not return home till late in the evening his relatives called him up. They came to know that Lallu did not reach Bagauta. Afterwards, they lodged a complaint at the Maharajpur police station.

The police, after registering a case, began to search for Lallu. When his family members called him up again on October 8, an unidentified person said Lallu would return home if his family gave Rs 2 lakh as ransom. The family members of Lallu informed the police about the demand for ransom.

The senior police officials set up three teams under SDOP of Khajuraho Salil Sharma. Deputy inspector general of police Lalit Shakyawar announced a reward of Rs 20, 000 for providing clue about the criminals. The police came to know that the call for ransom was made from Satai road in Chhatapur.

The police took a suspect into custody and he revealed everything about the murder. The police arrested the main culprit and his associate and confiscated the weapon and the vehicle used in the murder. The main culprit said he had murdered Lallu because of an old enmity with his family.

