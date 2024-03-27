MP: Two Felines Sent To Nauradeshi From Bandhavgarh

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger and a tigress were translocated from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve (Nauradehi) in Sagar district on Wednesday. They were tranqualised inside their enclosures. After medical check-up, they were loaded on heavy vehicle and transported to Nauradehi.

The six-year-old tigress was raised inside enclosure number 1 in Baheraha of Magdi area of Bandhavgarh. The five-year-old tiger was inside the enclosure number 7.

The tranqualisation process was completed by the veterinary team. Notably, Bandhavgarh officials have kept some felines inside the enclosures as they attacked human beings and posed threat to them. The elephants were used in tranqualisation process.

Leopard poached in Panna dist

A 3.6-year-old leopard died on Wednesday morning after it got trapped inside a snare placed by the poachers to catch wild animals in Panna district. Two persons have been detained for questioning. Investigation is underway.

FP Photo

District Forest Officer Sunil Sonkar said a leopard was found trapped inside a snare placed near an agriculture field in Pawai range at about 8.30 am. Another snare was found near the field. The land owner and one person have been detained for questioning.