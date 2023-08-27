MP: Tribals Stage Protest After Forest Department Razes Houses In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals staged protests and sit-in after their houses were razed by the forest department officials on Saturday. In all, 150 tribal families lost shelter, sources added.

The chairman of backward classes and minorities finance development corporation Raghuraj Kansana paid a visit to aggrieved families on Sunday. He said action carried out by forest department officials was unfair.

He told tribals that he had talked to Morena collector in this regard and asked him to provide shelter to affected families. The police and administrative officials reached the spots where tribals had staged sit-in.

Kansana, made arrangements for meals for affected families. He said that he had marked the survey numbers with the district administration. He also condemned the act and said such activities should not take place in the future.

