MP: Tribal Youth Dies After Sand Mafia Crushes Him Under Tractor-Trolley In Singrauli; Kin Blame Local BJP Leader

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor-trolley laden with illegally mined sand crushed a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, late Sunday night.

The youth identified as Indrapal Agriya died at the district hospital in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The incident took place at Ganni village under Sarai police station, after the youth reportedly told the tractor-trolley driver not to enter his farmland.

As his objection enraged the tractor-trolley owner Lale Baish, president of the BJP’s Gannai unit, he told his men to beat up the youth. Afterwards, Baish and his men crushed him under the wheels of the tractor-trolley.

The incident took place when Baish was transporting sand illegally mined from Pateer river.

On getting information, the relatives of Agriya rushed to the spot and took him to a community health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

Additional superintendent of police Shiv Kumar Verma said he had received information through dial-100 that someone crushed Agriya, resident of Gannai, under the wheels of a tractor-trolley.

According to Verma, the youth was taken to Sarai health centre where the doctors said there were no external injuries on his body. Then he was referred to the district hospital where he was declared dead, Verma said.

A case was registered against the culprits on the grounds of a complaint filed by the youth's family and that legal action would be taken against the accused, Verma said.

Congress-BJP war of words begins

Congress leader Praveen Singh alleged that a BJP leader was behind the incident.

The police are working under the ruling party’s pressure, Singh said, adding that the law and order situation in the district has worsened.

The BJP leaders are harassing the tribal people and forest officials, he alleged.

BJP legislator Rajendra Meshram said the Congress was in the habit of accusing the BJP for everything happening in the state.

He said he had nothing to say about the Congress’s allegations, as the police were doing their work.