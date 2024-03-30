MP: Treating Surfactants Major Challenge In Waste Water Cure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPCCB) conducted the study on presence of surfactant in domestic sewer of Bhopal city in 2022- 2023. The main objective of the study was to generate baseline data of surfactant and other basic parameters in domestic sewer of Bhopal city.

Treating surfactants is one of the major challenges facing wastewater management. Surfactants’ wide use has negative impact on wastewater treatment process and environment.

For the study, 8 drains and 4 waste water treatment plants were selected for quality monitoring in different part of Bhopal city. Sample collection and analysis were carried out as per standard method.

The study found concentration of surfactants in raw and treated waste water. The concentration of physicochemical parameter was also found high.

The presence of surfactants in aquatic and terrestrial environment has an adverse effect on microorganisms, plants, animals and humans. The immense usage of surfactants, their health hazards and strict regulatory policies on their allowable limit call for their control in the environment. This allowable limit has been a subject of debate among several researchers. Therefore, several remedial approaches have been recommended for the clean-up of surfactants in the environment.

In past decades, bioremediation was employed for removal of surfactants from environmental matrix. The available remediation methods encompass the physical, chemical, biological and membrane techniques. The biological and physical remediation approaches, including gravity settling, cannot wholly remove anionic surfactants and organic matters when the pollutant concentration is high.

The appropriate remediation method is influenced by factors like treatment efficiency, operation time, effluent and influent characteristics and power usage. Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board said that further study was recommended for more base line data collection.