MP Train Update: 10 Trains, Including Muzaffarpur & Gorakhpur Express, Diverted Due To Jaunpur Yard Remodelling

MP Train Updates: Routes Of 10 Trains Including Muzaffarpur Express, Gorakhpur Express Diverted Due To Yard Remodelling At Jaunpur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yard remodelling work is set to be carried out at Jaunpur Junction under the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway from May 4 to May 27, 2026, in a phased manner.

Due to this, several trains passing through the Bhopal Division will run on diverted routes, bypassing Jaunpur.

Trains to be diverted:

Train No. 19051 Valsad - Muzaffarpur Express - May 16, 23

Train No. 19052 Muzaffarpur - Valsad Express - May 18, 25

Train No. 11056 Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak Express - May 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27

Train No. 11060 Lokmanya Tilak - Gorakhpur Express - May 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25

Train No. 11055 Chhapra - Lokmanya Tilak Express - May 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25

Train No. 11059 Lokmanya Tilak - Chhapra Express - May 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26

Train No. 19045 Surat–Thave Tapti Ganga Express - May 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25

Train No. [Number Not Available] Thave–Surat Tapti Ganga Express - May 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27

Train No. 19321 Indore–Patna Express - May 9, 16, 23

Train No. 22103 Lokmanya Tilak - Ayodhya Cantt Express - May 18, 25

Passengers are advised to check updated schedules and routes before travelling.