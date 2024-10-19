MP Tourism To Unveil New Resort In Bansagar, Heritage Hotel In Ujjain, & Renovated Cottage In Pachmarhi To Boost Tourist Appeal

Maharajwada heritage hotel, Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Tourism Development Corporation is going to launch three new ventures in two months. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate these projects. A tourist place has been developed at Sarsi near Bansagar backwater in Shahdol district. The corporation has set up resort at Sarsi which Yadav may inaugurate on October 26.

Besides the resort, there will be water-related activities in Sarsi which has been developed on the pattern of Hanuwantiya in Khandwa district. The resort has been set up on 15 acres.

There are two boat clubs at the resort which has been made under the Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan Yojna. Along with this, a heritage hotel at Maharajwada near Mahakaleshwar temple will be started. Besides 21 rooms, there will be three restaurants in the hotel. They are Damaru restaurant, rooftop restaurant and another restaurant. The hotel is being built in such a way that the top of the Mahakal temple can be seen from its roof.

Third project, Neelambar Cottage in Pachmarhi, is being renovated for restart. The cottage run by SADA has been taken over by the Tourism Development Corporation. The 16-room cottage is being given a modern look. The corporation is planning to start all the three projects this year.

According to Managing Director of the corporation Ilayaraja T, Sarsi resort will be inaugurated this month. The corporation is working hard for inauguration of the hotel in Ujjain and the cottage in Pachmarhi next month, he said.