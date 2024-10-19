 MP Tourism To Unveil New Resort In Bansagar, Heritage Hotel In Ujjain, & Renovated Cottage In Pachmarhi To Boost Tourist Appeal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Tourism To Unveil New Resort In Bansagar, Heritage Hotel In Ujjain, & Renovated Cottage In Pachmarhi To Boost Tourist Appeal

MP Tourism To Unveil New Resort In Bansagar, Heritage Hotel In Ujjain, & Renovated Cottage In Pachmarhi To Boost Tourist Appeal

Besides the resort, there will be water-related activities in Sarsi which has been developed on the pattern of Hanuwantiya in Khandwa district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Maharajwada heritage hotel, Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Tourism Development Corporation is going to launch three new ventures in two months. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate these projects. A tourist place has been developed at Sarsi near Bansagar backwater in Shahdol district. The corporation has set up resort at Sarsi which Yadav may inaugurate on October 26.

Besides the resort, there will be water-related activities in Sarsi which has been developed on the pattern of Hanuwantiya in Khandwa district. The resort has been set up on 15 acres.

Read Also
MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's...
article-image

There are two boat clubs at the resort which has been made under the Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan Yojna. Along with this, a heritage hotel at Maharajwada near Mahakaleshwar temple will be started. Besides 21 rooms, there will be three restaurants in the hotel. They are Damaru restaurant, rooftop restaurant and another restaurant. The hotel is being built in such a way that the top of the Mahakal temple can be seen from its roof.

Third project, Neelambar Cottage in Pachmarhi, is being renovated for restart. The cottage run by SADA has been taken over by the Tourism Development Corporation. The 16-room cottage is being given a modern look. The corporation is planning to start all the three projects this year.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader
Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader
Cyber Crime Alert: Maharashtra Cyber Department Warns Of Cybercriminals Impersonating Police Officials To Defraud Citizens Using 'Helpline 1930'
Cyber Crime Alert: Maharashtra Cyber Department Warns Of Cybercriminals Impersonating Police Officials To Defraud Citizens Using 'Helpline 1930'
Mumbai: 'AUCL' & 'WHT NOW' Launch Initiatives To Combat Cyber Crime And Cyber Bullying Among Youth Aims Safer Digital Environment
Mumbai: 'AUCL' & 'WHT NOW' Launch Initiatives To Combat Cyber Crime And Cyber Bullying Among Youth Aims Safer Digital Environment
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Panvel Court Remands Shooter Sukha To Police Custody In Assassination Plot Until October 22
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Panvel Court Remands Shooter Sukha To Police Custody In Assassination Plot Until October 22
Read Also
MP: FIR Against Warehouse Manager Of Sadashiv Fertilisers Private Limited For Illegal Storage Of...
article-image

According to Managing Director of the corporation Ilayaraja T, Sarsi resort will be inaugurated this month. The corporation is working hard for inauguration of the hotel in Ujjain and the cottage in Pachmarhi next month, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Tourism To Unveil New Resort In Bansagar, Heritage Hotel In Ujjain, & Renovated Cottage In...

MP Tourism To Unveil New Resort In Bansagar, Heritage Hotel In Ujjain, & Renovated Cottage In...

Lokayukta Raid: Account Details Of Junior Auditor Sought From Three Banks

Lokayukta Raid: Account Details Of Junior Auditor Sought From Three Banks

State To Build Model Labour Centres & Expand Welfare Benefits, Announces Minister Prahlad Singh...

State To Build Model Labour Centres & Expand Welfare Benefits, Announces Minister Prahlad Singh...

12,393 Students From Class 10,12 Have Not Paid Their Exam Fees; MPBSE Issues Ultimatum

12,393 Students From Class 10,12 Have Not Paid Their Exam Fees; MPBSE Issues Ultimatum

State Receives ₹20,000 Crore Investment Proposal During Mining Conclave

State Receives ₹20,000 Crore Investment Proposal During Mining Conclave