MP To Hold PSC Exams Twice A Year From 2027, Set Up 12 Medical Colleges, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced a slew of youth-centric initiatives, including holding the State Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination twice a year from 2027, and setting up 12 new medical colleges and as many skill universities.

Speaking at the "CM Youth Conclave-2026" here, Yadav said that to encourage research in higher education, the stipend for researchers will be increased from Rs 16,000 per month to Rs 25,000.

He said that the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams will be held twice a year starting next year and free coaching classes for competitive examinations will be started in government colleges across the state.

The chief minister also said the government plans to set up 12 new medical colleges and 12 skill universities offering employment-oriented courses.

The conclave also brought together talents from across the state for dialogue with the chief minister.

One of the students, Maysha Khan, asked how the government plans to promote agriculture among youth, to which Yadav said the government plans to create a value chain, from food-processing to farms, in the future.

He also highlighted the government's work in artificial intelligence (AI) and the startup sector, noting ongoing work on an AI city in Bhopal and a Rs 5 lakh subsidy provided to youth for startups.

Yadav further said sports will be among the government's top priorities in 2027, pointing out that sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh bagged five medals in the recently held Asian Games.

"We have included sports as a subject and have arranged for the promotion of coaches. Our government will build stadiums in every assembly constituency. Now, we are also winning medals in shooting and archery. Sports will remain a top priority in 2027," he said. PTI MAS ARU