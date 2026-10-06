Bhopal Students’ 4-Hour Protest Ends With Science Teacher’s Transfer Over Harassment Allegations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of a government higher secondary school in Misrod staged a protest on Monday, accusing a science teacher of threatening to fail them, making them perform household and school-related chores, demanding money in the name of passing them and beating students with a pipe.

The protest ended after about four hours when district education officer (DEO) Abhinav Arya ordered the transfer of Kushwah to Bagroda Higher Secondary School. Renuka Shrivastava, a teacher from Bagroda, has been transferred to Misrod in her place.

Students allege teacher demands money

Students of Classes 11 and 12 had submitted a written complaint to the principal on Oct 3. They alleged that during recruitment examinations held at the school, they were made to arrange benches, clean the premises and write roll numbers. They claimed they were even called to school on Sundays for such work.

The students alleged that Kushwah demanded Rs 2,500 from them every month in the name of projects. They claimed she told students that only those who could afford the money should opt for the science stream.

They also played an audio recording of a conversation purportedly between a student and the teacher.

The conversation allegedly includes references to passing or failing students, communication with parents and expenses, including around Rs 5,000 for a private examination form.