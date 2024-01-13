MP: Tikamgarh Man Shot Dead After He Tries To Save His 'Bhabhi' From UP-Based Molesters

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants allegedly shot dead a man after he raised objections over molesting his bhabhi (brother’s wife) on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh. Later, they fled from the spot. The police have registered an FIR. The incident took place in Neguan village, Khiriya outpost.

Cousin Pratap Yadav said that his brother Chhatrapal Singh (27) was working on the farm with his sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Rishi Sahu and Rajesh Sahu, living in Mehrauni, Uttar Pradesh, were passing by on a bike. Seeing the woman, they stopped their bike and started molesting her. When the brother protested, they started flashing the guns. The duo ran for their lives when they fired the shot. While the woman got saved, the bullet hit Chhatrapal's back, and he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

My brother and sister-in-law ran away, and then they opened fire. The bullet hit the brother's back. After this, both accused absconded.

The family took Chhatrapal to the nearby Mehrauni hospital in critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead. Late at night, the body was taken to the district hospital for a postmortem. The postmortem of the dead body was done on Saturday, and the body was handed over to the family members.

Accused on run...

Kotwali police station in-charge Anand Raj said Chhatrapal's family has accused Rishi and Rajesh Sahu, residents of Mehrauni, UP, of murder. A case has been registered against both of them. Their house and other places were raided at night. They will be arrested soon.