 MP: Tiger Kills Elderly Man In Bandhavgarh; 2nd Death In Less Than Fortnight
HomeBhopalMP: Tiger Kills Elderly Man In Bandhavgarh; 2nd Death In Less Than Fortnight

The incident happened inside Majh Kheda Beat of Manpur buffer range.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed an elderly man in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve on Sunday evening. The body of the deceased was found on Monday morning. The incident happened inside Majh Kheda Beat of Manpur buffer range. The increasing population of tigers has led to man-animal conflict in Bandhavgarh.

Deceased has been identified as Rammilan Chaudhary, a resident of Ghata village. It is learnt that Rammilan has gone to the jungle to graze the cattle. When he did not return till evening, a search for him was started by his family members and local villagers. It was during the morning hours that his dead body was found inside the jungle.Apart from killing him, Tiger had also killed a goat and a cattle.

Notably, the incidents of man animal conflict is increasing in Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve and its adjoining areas. Bandhavgarh has the highest tiger population in comparison to any other tiger reserve. The tigers are fighting for territories and some time reach near to the adjoining villages in search of easy prey like cows, buffaloes etc.

When anyone tries to save the cattle, the tiger often charges on them and this results in the incidents of human life loss. More than a week back, a man was killed in Bandhavgarh by a tiger as he tried to save his cattle from the tiger. owing to the growing population of tigers, the space for tigers is becoming less inside the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve.

