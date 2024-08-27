 MP: Three Ministers Against BJP’s One-Man-One-Post Principle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Three Ministers Against BJP’s One-Man-One-Post Principle

MP: Three Ministers Against BJP’s One-Man-One-Post Principle

Krishna, Narayan, Nagar are yet to quit organisational posts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP follows the one-man-one-post policy. JP Nadda who has become a Union Minister is set to quit the national president’s post. The party has begun to search for another person to replace Nadda. On the contrary, three ministers of the state, even after joining the cabinet, are holding the organisational posts.

Although they took oath as ministers in the Mohan Yadav-led cabinet on December 25, 2023, they did not resign from the party posts even after eight months. The minister of ST Department Nagar Singh Chouhan is the vice-president of the BJP’s state unit. He has yet to resign from this post.

Read Also
MP: BJP Holds 'Sashakt BJP Viksit Bharat' Workshop, Aims to Boost Membership During Sangathan Parva
article-image

The name of Nagar is still there on the list of BJP’s state unit vice presidents. Nagar takes part in the organisational meetings as vice-president. After being removed from the forest and environment departments, Nagar courted controversies because of his statements. Likewise, minister of state for the department of OBC (independent charge) Krishna Gaur did not resign from the post of the national vice-president of OBC Morcha.

Gaur recently took part in a meeting of the wing. Horticulture Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha is still the president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha – although eight months have passed since he became a minister. It is true that after taking over as minister, Kushwaha is not able to pay much attention to the work of the organisation. On the one hand, many BJP leaders are struggling to get position in the party. On the other, three ministers have stuck to their posts.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Read Also
MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts
article-image

Vijayvargiya quit party post

After becoming minister These three ministers have stuck to their posts in the organisation. On the contrary, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya resigned from the post of party’s national general secretary immediately after taking over as a minister. Before resigning from the post, Vijayvargiya met the party’s national president JP Nadda.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated With Fervor At Chief Minister's Residence; Chanderi To Be Developed...

Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated With Fervor At Chief Minister's Residence; Chanderi To Be Developed...

NGOs Running Shelter Homes For Women, Kids Up In Arms Against Govt Move To Oust Them

NGOs Running Shelter Homes For Women, Kids Up In Arms Against Govt Move To Oust Them

Unified Pension Scheme Creates Rift Among MP Employee Unions; Some Call For Immediate...

Unified Pension Scheme Creates Rift Among MP Employee Unions; Some Call For Immediate...

MP: Govt Mulling Over IPS Cadre, Senior Officers To Be Shifted

MP: Govt Mulling Over IPS Cadre, Senior Officers To Be Shifted