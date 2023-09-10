MP: Three Including Woman Arrested, Ganja Worth Rs 4.66L Seized In Itarsi | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): The Itarsi police claimed to have arrested three ganja peddlers including a woman and her son and confiscated more than 31kg cannabis worth over Rs 4.66 lakh, official sources said on Sunday.

The woman and her son belonged to Itarsi, and the third criminal was from Odisha. According sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan, a woman and her son and another person from odishi were arrested for carrying a ganja in a big bag.

They were standing near the platform of Shiva temple adjacent to the wall of the FCI compound. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and confiscated Ganja from a goon from Itarsi Manoj Pandey, his mother, and a ganja peddler from Odisha Rahul Gautam.

The arrested criminals were presented to the court. Town inspector Gaurav Singh Bundela and members of his team played an important in arresting the criminals. The city police have launched a campaign against drug peddlers following the instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

