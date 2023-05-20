 MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

The deceased ares said to be residents of Mehgaon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a fatal accident, three people died after a tracrir trolley rammed into their bike on National Highway 719 near Bahau village of Mehgaon area on Saturday.

The crash was so intense that the two youths died on the spot while the woman succumbed during treatment.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...
article-image

The deceased ares said to be residents of Mehgaon. Police reached the spot and took the canter driver into custody. National Highway incident near Bahau village of Mehgaon area.

(More details awaited)

Read Also
MP: 4-year-old falls from hole in bus floor after a temporary cover breaks off, gets run over on...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...

Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...

MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal

MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Nath & Digvijaya 'oldies'; Congress compares him with animal

MP: Three more Cheetahs released into Kuno National Park's open forest

MP: Three more Cheetahs released into Kuno National Park's open forest

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village