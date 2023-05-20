MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

Representative picture |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a fatal accident, three people died after a tracrir trolley rammed into their bike on National Highway 719 near Bahau village of Mehgaon area on Saturday.

The crash was so intense that the two youths died on the spot while the woman succumbed during treatment.

The deceased ares said to be residents of Mehgaon. Police reached the spot and took the canter driver into custody. National Highway incident near Bahau village of Mehgaon area.

(More details awaited)