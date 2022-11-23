e-Paper Get App
MP: Three bogies of passenger train catch fire in a rail yard in MP's Betul; none hurt

The incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm when three bogies of the Betul-Chhindwara passenger train suddenly caught fire

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
Representative Image |
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Three empty bogies of a passenger train were gutted in a fire that broke out when it was parked in a yard in the premises of Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm when three bogies of the Betul-Chhindwara passenger train suddenly caught fire, said Government Railway Police (GRP) assistant sub-inspector S N Thakur.

He said no passenger was inside the train at the time of the incident.

The blaze was doused and charred bogies were later detached from the train by a technical team of the Railways, said Thakur.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, said the GRP official.

