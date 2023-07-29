MP: Third Anniversary Of NEP 2020 Organised At KVS Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The third anniversary of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was organised at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) of Narmadapuram on Friday.

On the occasion, the principal of KV Narmadapuram, Kiran Sharma was present. Alongside Sharma, the principal of KV Seoni-Malwa, Rajeev Ranjan, principal of KV ordinance factory, Itarsi, Manish Tuli and various other dignitaries were present.

A press conference was also organised on the occasion, in which KV SPM principal Sharma said that under the NEP 2020, the students will be provided experiential learning, instead of cramming study material, and their other talents will also be fished out.

Principal Sharma also informed in the press conference that the age criteria for admission in Class 1 has been amended to six years. She further said that students will get diverse experiences through student exchange program NCC units and Scouts and Guides, along with unique daily prayer, yoga and periodic community singing of songs in different languages to inculcate Indian cultureamong the students. Efforts will also be made to promote digital learning, she said. Principals of other KV schools also expressed their opinions during this.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)