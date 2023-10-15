MP: Thieves Strike At Factory, Make Off With Cash, Equipment

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves struck at Kalpana Industries on Friday night and made off with various items of the factory and Rs 50,000, the police said on Saturday.

Initially, the thieves tried to cut off the shutter and enter the factory building, but when they did not succeed, they made a hole in the wall and went inside. They escaped with an LED TV, a grinder machine, a charger and Rs 50,000.

According to the director of Kalpana Industries Prateek Jain, he came to know about the incident in the morning when his employees informed him about it. Immediately after getting information, he lodged a complaint at the police station, Jain said.

The police registered against the unidentified thieves. On getting information, the police reached the spot and began to probe the case. Incidents of loot and dacoity are increasing in the city, and the police have failed to lay their hands on the criminals.

A few days ago, three youths on a bike fired in the air and tried to snatch a bag containing Rs 36 lakh from a man, but the criminal could not succeed, because the youth boldly confronted them.The police are yet to arrest any of the criminals.

Similarly, the cops could not work out the case in which some youths snatched gold chain from a woman in a alley near Jain temple in the city.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)