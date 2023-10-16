MP: Thieves Break Into 9 Houses, Make Away With Booty Worth Crores

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves broke into nine houses in Prism Cement Colony of Satna late on Saturday night and made away with booty worth crores, the police said.

Rampur Baghelan police of Satna said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. The unidentified thieves struck at almost nine houses in the colony and stole ornaments, as well as cash money worth lakhs of rupees, the total amount of which is in crores. The exact valuation of the stolen booty is yet to be done by the police.

As per official sources, the factory has also deployed security personnel in the colony, despite which the theft took place. The police said that they are sifting through the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to trace and apprehend the accused. The police added that further probe is underway in the case.

