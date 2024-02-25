MP: 'They Are Sinful In Their Hearts,' BJP's Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya Takes Dig At Congress's Ram Yatra |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya took a dig at Congress’ Ram Yatra saying that Congress refused the invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and is now organising such processions.

Talking to the reporters in Gwalior on Sunday, he said, "When the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla was taking place in Ayodhya and Congress was invited, they refused. They insulted our sentiments, and today, they are organising such processions in the name of Lord Ram. They are sinful in their hearts.”

Meanwhile, Pawaiya chose to keep mum on the question of his candidature from Gwalior for 2024 general elections.

Pawaiya further talked about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra and said that his yatra will not have any effect, instead if Rahul Gandhi comes to the state, BJP will have to work a little less. “The sooner he comes, the better for us. He should increase his stay here,” Pawaiya added.

'Congress seat count will be zero in MP'

Regarding Amit Shah's meeting with booth workers in Gwalior today, he said, "The resolution taken by PM Modi to increase 370 votes at every booth has been reiterated today."

"Before the assembly elections, Modi ji came to give us a mantra, and the result of this mantra was evident in the assembly elections, where Congress was wiped out," he further stated.

He claimed that after today's meeting, it can be claimed that Congress's seat count in Lok Sabha elections will be zero in Madhya Pradesh.