MP TET Exam Row: Minister Uday Pratap Singh Says Supreme Court Directions Binding, Announces Offline Exam At District Level | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid protests by teachers over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), school education minister Uday Pratap Singh said the state government was conducting the examination in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

He said that the government was working transparently and was committed to addressing the candidates' grievances but compliance with the Supreme Court's (SC) directions remained its responsibility.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Singh said the government had taken most of the legitimate demands of teacher organisations seriously and introduced changes to address their concerns.

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Initially, the examination was planned at the divisional level. However, following demands from teacher organisations, the government decided to conduct it at the district level to reduce the need for candidates to travel long distances.

The government has also decided to conduct the examination in offline mode instead of online, amid technical difficulties and opposition to the existing arrangement.

Singh said the government was maintaining continuous dialogue with teacher organisations and candidates to resolve their concerns.

He added that the government believed complex issues could be addressed through mutual discussion and consultation.