MP Teachers Suspend TET Protest Till December 20 After CM Mohan Yadav's Assurance, Warn Of Fresh Agitation From December 21 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers have suspended their protest against the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) till Dec 20 following a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday.

The CM has assured the teachers that the state government would take up their demands with the Centre and support their case in the Supreme Court.

The protest had been underway at Neelam Park in Bhopal since Sept 27. The Morcha said the government will hold discussions with the Central government and the Union education minister on the TET issue.

It will also present its stand in favour of teachers in the curative petition pending before the Supreme Court against the mandatory eligibility test.

State president of the Rajya Shikshak Sangh Jagdish Yadav said the government has also agreed to consider granting seniority to teachers from their date of appointment, the Morcha said.

Discussions were also held with school education minister Uday Pratap Singh. The protest has not been called off permanently but only suspended. If the demands remain unfulfilled, the agitation will resume on Dec 21.