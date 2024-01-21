 MP: Tax System To Be Improved To Increase Panchayats’ Income
MP: Tax System To Be Improved To Increase Panchayats’ Income

Money earned through taxes to be used in rural areas, says CEO.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 09:07 AM IST
MP: Tax System To Be Improved To Increase Panchayats’ Income | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer (CEO) Ashish Tiwari has said several steps have been taken to improve the financial condition of the Panchayats. A plan has been made to increase the income of the Panchayats through taxes, he said. As part of the programme, business outlets, to be set up in the Panchayats and the money earned through them, will be used for developing rural areas, he said. Tiwari further said that a system had been developed in Panchayats to increase their income. The scope of taxes will be extended in the coming days, he said, adding that the plots of land belonging to the government are being identified to set up markets. Such markets not only provide jobs to the youths but also increase the income of the Panchayats, he said.

Campaign to be launched  

The data of the business organisations, like hotels, petrol pumps, schools, shops, warehouses and resorts in rural areas will be prepared, he said. After collecting the data, the business organisations which have been left will be brought within the periphery of the Panchayat, he said. Although a cleanliness drive has been launched, there is a lack of awareness among the people in rural areas, so an awareness campaign will be launched, he said. Tiwari further said that IDs of various properties have been made in the Panchayats and the business organisations are aware of it, he said, adding that the officials will keep an eye on tax system. Many Panchayats are working to organise the tax system and earnings will increase, he said.

