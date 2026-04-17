MP Super 100 Exam 2026 Results Out, Free JEE-NEET Coaching For Selected Students | Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has announced the results of the Super 100 Entrance Exam 2026.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website mpsos.nic.in.

Selected students to get top schools

Selected students will get admission to top-2 government schools in Madhya Pradesh, which are Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in Bhopal and Malhar Ashram Excellence Higher Secondary School in Indore.

Along with regular studies, students will also receive special coaching for national-level exams like JEE and NEET.

Each school has 76 seats for JEE and 76 seats for NEET preparation. This year, a large number of students applied under the Super 100 scheme.

A total of 5,152 students applied for JEE and 5,011 for NEET. Considering the high competition, the selection process has been kept completely transparent and based on merit.

The Super 100 exam was conducted on March 22, 2026, at district headquarters across the state.

Only the students of Class 10 studying in government schools were eligible to appear. The exam aims to select talented students for admission to Class 11.

This scheme is an initiative by the state’s School Education Department.

It focuses on providing quality education and free coaching for competitive exams to meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Admission procedure to be released soon

Detailed guidelines regarding the admission process will soon be released on the board’s official website. Students and parents are advised to regularly check mpsos.nic.in for updates.