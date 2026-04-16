MP Board results: SC Pass Percentage Dips In Class 10; ST Students Record 4-Year High In Board Results | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) results show a mixed trend, with a decline in the Class 10 performance of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, while Scheduled Tribe (ST) students delivered their best result in four years. Additionally, both ST and SC categories recorded improvements in Class 12.

MPBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 on April 15, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 73.42% for Class 10 and 76.01% for Class 12.

In the Class 10 results for regular students, the pass percentage of SC students dropped from 70.65% in 2025 to 66.61% in 2026. This decline is reflected in the rising number of failed candidates, which increased from 42,392 in 2025 to 47,428 in 2026.

In contrast, ST students in Class 10 showed improvement, with their pass percentage rising from 75.11% in 2025 to 75.93% in 2026. The number of failed ST students in this category dropped from 31,382 to 29,394.

At the Class 12 level, the performance trend improved for both groups. SC students increased their pass percentage from 69.44% in 2025 to 70.47% in 2026. ST students recorded a significant jump, with their pass percentage soaring from 71.33% in 2025 to 78.44% in 2026, while the number of failed candidates dropped sharply from 22,794 to 16,894.

Staff shortages and non-teaching duties

Teacher Upendra Kaushal attributed the decline in some results to teachers being engaged in non-teaching duties for much of the academic year.

The situation was further aggravated in backward areas, where subject teachers for Mathematics, Science and English are often unavailable. In many cases, even guest teachers are not appointed as substitutes, affecting learning outcomes, he said.