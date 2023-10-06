MP: Sub Divisional Officer Of Maihar In Satna Caught Taking Bribe Of ₹20k By Lokayukta | representative pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Rewa Lokayukta swooped down on the Sub-divisional officer of Maiharjanpad panchayat in Satna, who had been demanding a bribe of Rs 20 thousand, official sources said.

According to Lokayukta officials, the accused has been identified as Girish Kumar Mishra, who was posted in the Maiharjanpad panchayat as the Sub-divisional officer. He had demanded a bribe of Rs 20 thousand to pass the bill for payment of the works carried out at Amrit Sarovar lake of Satna. The contractor, Suresh Prasad Gupta, from whom Mishra had demanded the bribe, informed the Rewa Lokayukta.

Lokayuktya officials laid a trap and swooped down on him, when Gupta went to hand him over the amount sought as the bribe. Officials nabbed Mishra and made him wash his hands, which turned red and he was taken into custody.

Excise department collects Rs 107.36cr

Sehore: The excise department has collected Rs 107.36 crore during 2023-24 up to September.

To control the violation of the MP Excise Act, the officials of the department registered 60 cases and seized 1,025 litres of liquor and 8,790 kg of distilled Mahua.

Various items seized during raids were of Rs 10, 24, 357. On the other hand, in 2023-24, the officials registered 347 cases and confiscated 2,253 litres of liquor and 71, 130 distilled Mahua.

A sum of Rs 33, 34, 391 was recovered from 71 composite liquor shops for committing irregularities.

The department has also earned Rs 16, 01, 901 by auctioning the vehicles confiscated during raids on the outlets selling liquor.

According to official sources, the excise department with the help of police will continue to act against the manufacturers of liquor, keeping in mind the ensuing election.

Read Also MP Elections: Karni Sena Threatens To Fight Polls On 80 Seats

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)