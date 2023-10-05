MP Elections: Karni Sena Threatens To Fight Polls On 80 Seats

FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Karni Sena, an organisation claiming to represent the Rajput community, has demanded the ruling BJP and Congress to consider their 18 demands or else they will fight the forthcoming assembly elections on 80 seats as independents.

Karni Sena state chief Jeewan Singh Sherpur, who is leading the movement has called Congress for the acceptance of 18 demands, including economic reservation, no arrest without a probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases and also urged the party to include them into election manifesto.

Similarly, negotiations with the ruling BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and regional parties have been going on.

Addressing a press conference at The Grand Padma Resort here, Sherpur said that Sena held a mass demonstration at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal for acceptance of 22 demands. Out of 22 demands, the ruling party agreed on 18 demands but to date, not a single demand has been fulfilled.

He also announced Kshatriyas would contest the Madhya Pradesh elections this year on 80 seats as independents. If the ruling party satisfies our 18 demands, we will not seek tickets for 80 seats. Or else, Sena would contest and surely claim victory in the upcoming state assembly polls, he claimed.