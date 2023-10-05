 MP Elections: Karni Sena Threatens To Fight Polls On 80 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Elections: Karni Sena Threatens To Fight Polls On 80 Seats

MP Elections: Karni Sena Threatens To Fight Polls On 80 Seats

Negotiations with the ruling BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and regional parties have been going on.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Karni Sena, an organisation claiming to represent the Rajput community, has demanded the ruling BJP and Congress to consider their 18 demands or else they will fight the forthcoming assembly elections on 80 seats as independents.

Karni Sena state chief Jeewan Singh Sherpur, who is leading the movement has called Congress for the acceptance of 18 demands, including economic reservation, no arrest without a probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases and also urged the party to include them into election manifesto.

Similarly, negotiations with the ruling BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and regional parties have been going on.

Addressing a press conference at The Grand Padma Resort here, Sherpur said that Sena held a mass demonstration at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal for acceptance of 22 demands. Out of 22 demands, the ruling party agreed on 18 demands but to date, not a single demand has been fulfilled.

He also announced Kshatriyas would contest the Madhya Pradesh elections this year on 80 seats as independents. If the ruling party satisfies our 18 demands, we will not seek tickets for 80 seats. Or else, Sena would contest and surely claim victory in the upcoming state assembly polls, he claimed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Disturbed By Bank Notices, Villagers Throng Burhanpur Collectorate Seeking Loan...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Sadbhavana Rally Taken Out In Kukshi Town

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Sadbhavana Rally Taken Out In Kukshi Town

Madhya Pradesh: Fulgavdi Homes Shrouded In Darkness For 15 Days Due To Transformer Issue

Madhya Pradesh: Fulgavdi Homes Shrouded In Darkness For 15 Days Due To Transformer Issue

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Irked Over Irregularities At MCH Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Irked Over Irregularities At MCH Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Surge In Viral Fever Cases In Khargone Raises Concern

Madhya Pradesh: Surge In Viral Fever Cases In Khargone Raises Concern

Madhya Pradesh: Govt Approves ₹1.21-cr City Pond Beautification Work In Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: Govt Approves ₹1.21-cr City Pond Beautification Work In Khachrod