MP students stuck in violence-hit Manipur to be airlifted to Kolkata

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has assured to bring back students of Madhya Pradesh stuck in violence-hit Manipur. As per the rescue plan, the students will be first air-lifted from Manipur to Kolkata and will then be brought to MP.

Interacting with media persons at his home in Bhopal on Monday morning, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that the initial information is that at least 20 students of state are stranded in Manipur. The contact numbers of 12 such students have been received. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Manipur CM. Likewise, ACS Home has spoken to PS Home, Manipur. DGP Madhya Pradesh has also spoken to DGP Manipur.

“ We are also trying to contact the stranded students. Some have given their consent to come back while others said they were safe. The rescued students would be brought back through the regular flight,” he said.

Sharing the government's plan, the home minister said, "The students will be airlifted to Kolkata and from there would be brought to Madhya Pradesh. "

In the meantime, the state government is keeping a constant watch on the Manipur situation and is trying to rescue the stranded children as soon as possible.