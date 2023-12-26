MP: Strayed Cheetah Tranqualised Near Rajasthan Border, Brought Back To Kuno |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cheetah which had strayed out of Kuno National park and reached upto Rajasthan border was tranqualised and brought back to Kuno on Monday. The cheetah was out of the Kuno range for the last couple of days.

Sources in Kuno National Park told Free Press that the cheetah was tranquilised in the Baran area situated close to Rajasthan border. Recently four cheetahs were released from enclosures to open jungle areas in a phased manner.

For around four days, the Kuno forest officials monitored its movement hoping that it might return to Kuno jungles. But when they found that the big cat was marching forward and almost reached the Rajasthan border, a decision was taken to tranquilise it and bring it back to Kuno.

“ It was during the evening hours that the cheetah was tranquilised and brought to Kuno,” confirmed an official.