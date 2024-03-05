MP: ‘Stop Music Party In Tiger Corridor Area’

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a letter written to Bhopal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak, the green activists have objected to holding music programmes in educational institutes and at wedding functions in Chandanpura and nearby villages that are located in tiger corridor area of Kaliyasot-Kerwa dam.

According to complaint, high intensity sound and music emanating from cars parking in the areas may irritate animals in tiger corridor area.

Loud music disturbs tranquility of forest. The resorts and educational intuitions organise fireworks. This is dangerous as dry leaves in forest may catch fire and burn the jungles.

According to Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, no one is allowed to play loud music and burst crackers in and around the protected areas.

Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Music programmes should not be allowed in tiger corridor. Car parking on road sides in these areas is causing problem. People play loud music in cars that disturb animals. Forest department should take action. All this should be prevented. ”

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “For human beings, tolerable sound intensity limit is 125 decibels. For wild animals, it is 65 decibels. Opening of educational institutes is objectionable. But organising music programmes is highly objectionable near or inside tiger corridor.”