MP: State’s Tribal Students Take Part In Pariksha Pe Charcha In Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tribal students from Madhya Pradesh took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha programme held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Monday.

About 10 students of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) located at Bawadia Kala run by Tribal Affairs Department, participated in the event led by teacher Shailendra Nema. They included 8 students of Class 11 and 2 students of Class 9.

These students also visited the special exhibition organised in Bharat Mandapam. About 3,000 students from all the states and union territories participated in the programme. This is for the first time that 100 students from EMRS of 10 states participated in the event.

The students will return from Delhi on February 3. During their stay in Delhi, they will be taken to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Bal Bhawan, Beating the Retreat ceremony, National Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium and Zoo in Delhi.

The live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at schools in the city. The annual event is organised to create a stress-free atmosphere for students preparing for board exams and thus curb suicide rate.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh joined the event at Government Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence and interacted with the students.