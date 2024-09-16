MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Poses Nine Questions To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; As State Govt Completes Nine-Months

MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari on Left; CM Mohan Yadav on Right | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the BJP-led state government marks nine months in office this term, the opposition Congress has posed questions on the government's performance.

On Sunday, the Congress state president posed nine questions, over BJP's ‘unfulfilled election promises. State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that since the BJP has ruled here for 20 years, people believed that their promises would be fulfilled soon, but still unfulfilled.

Reminding the promises made to the voters ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress chief questioned government on the promises including-

1. Purchase of wheat at Rs 3100 per quintal and paddy at 2700;

2. Rs 12,000 Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Kalyan Nidhi annually;

3. Home to every homeless person under Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana;

4. Pucca houses to Laadli Behna;

5. Employment to one person from each family;

6. 15 lakh women to be made ‘Lakhpati Didi’;

7. Ujjwala and Laadli Behna to be given cylinders at Rs 450;

8. Rs 3 lakh crore package for the empowerment of tribal community;

9. Tendu leaf collection rate to be raised to Rs 4,000 per sack.

Establishment of Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology and Madhya Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences on the lines of IIT and AIIMS, and construction of 13 cultural sites, Rs 20,000 crore for the construction of High-tech hospitals and expansion of beds in hospitals.