 MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Poses Nine Questions To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; As State Govt Completes Nine-Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Poses Nine Questions To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; As State Govt Completes Nine-Months

MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Poses Nine Questions To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; As State Govt Completes Nine-Months

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that since the BJP has ruled here for 20 years, people believed that their promises would be fulfilled soon, but still unfulfilled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari on Left; CM Mohan Yadav on Right | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the BJP-led state government marks nine months in office this term, the opposition Congress has posed questions on the government's performance.

On Sunday, the Congress state president posed nine questions, over BJP's ‘unfulfilled election promises. State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that since the BJP has ruled here for 20 years, people believed that their promises would be fulfilled soon, but still unfulfilled.

Reminding the promises made to the voters ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress chief questioned government on the promises including-

1. Purchase of wheat at Rs 3100 per quintal and paddy at 2700;

FPJ Shorts
Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network
Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network
VIDEO: Crocodile Enters Residential Area In Kanpur Village, Caught & Handed Over To Forest Department
VIDEO: Crocodile Enters Residential Area In Kanpur Village, Caught & Handed Over To Forest Department
Maharashtra: MahaGenco To Generate 8,000 Megawatts Of Solar Energy As A Part Of 'Vision 2030'
Maharashtra: MahaGenco To Generate 8,000 Megawatts Of Solar Energy As A Part Of 'Vision 2030'
Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead
Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead

2. Rs 12,000 Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Kalyan Nidhi annually;

3. Home to every homeless person under Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana;

4. Pucca houses to Laadli Behna;

Read Also
MP: Maggot Found Crawling Inside Poha Packet In Jabalpur; Man Files Complaint With Consumer Forum...
article-image

5. Employment to one person from each family;

6. 15 lakh women to be made ‘Lakhpati Didi’;

7. Ujjwala and Laadli Behna to be given cylinders at Rs 450;

8. Rs 3 lakh crore package for the empowerment of tribal community;

9. Tendu leaf collection rate to be raised to Rs 4,000 per sack.

Read Also
Bhind Villagers Tie A Crocodile With Rope; Emerged Due To Floods In Chambal River; Video Viral
article-image

Establishment of Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology and Madhya Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences on the lines of IIT and AIIMS, and construction of 13 cultural sites, Rs 20,000 crore for the construction of High-tech hospitals and expansion of beds in hospitals. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Contractors Can Buy Asphalt Only From PSUs; Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh

MP: Contractors Can Buy Asphalt Only From PSUs; Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh

MP: Indian Players Training In Lower Lake Ahead Of World Championship & World Cup

MP: Indian Players Training In Lower Lake Ahead Of World Championship & World Cup

MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Poses Nine Questions To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; As...

MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Poses Nine Questions To Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; As...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Unveils AIIMS Findings On Cancer Survey

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Unveils AIIMS Findings On Cancer Survey

Bhopal: Roads To Be Repaired As Per IRC Guidelines; PWD Concretizing Damaged Stretches

Bhopal: Roads To Be Repaired As Per IRC Guidelines; PWD Concretizing Damaged Stretches