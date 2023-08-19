MP: Specially-Abled Children Present Cultural Performances In Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Specially-abled children, nurtured by the organisation based in Ganj Basoda town named Ummeed, staged skits, dances and other cultural performances on Saturday. The children staged the performances in a cultural programmeorganised by the Ummeedorganisation.

The programme was themed on patriotism, as the 77th Independence Day was recently celebrated across the nation. The specially-abled child Anjali, for whom walking was next to impossible earlier, left the audience spellbound with her electrifying performance. All the children were distributed sweets after they staged power-packed performances on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that the Ummeed organization provides the benefits of the Niramay Beema Yojana to the specially-abled kids, under which all the affected kids receive a sum of Rs 1 lakh for their treatment. The organisation also boasts of all the amenities which are essential to help the specially-abled children lead a normal and progressive life. In the last 12 years, the organisation has helped eight specially-abled children walk on their feet, and has extended contribution in helping the students speak through speech therapy. Vocation training too, is provided to the students enrolled at the organisation, official sources said.

