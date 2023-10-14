 MP: Special Session On Emotional Issues In Gen-Z Organised At SHIM
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management celebrated the Mental Health Day to raise awareness aboutmental health issues, reducing stigma, and promoting mental well-being on Friday. The SHIM UHV cluborganized a session on Mental and emotional issues among Gen-Z. The expert speaker for the sessionwas Dr Nupur Priya Pandey (Sinha), who is currently the Senior Consultant, TELE-MANAS atAIIMS Bhopal.

Around 150 management students were a part of this session.The expert discussed about theissues faced by the youth like somatoform disorders, psychotic disorders, personality disorders,academic stress, sexual abuse etc. Many issues of the students were resolved by the expert.

Moreover, they also provided a toll-free number to contact. Managing Director Hero Gyanchandaniand Dr. Ashish Thakur Director congratulated UHV club for organizing suchan informative session.

