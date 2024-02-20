MP: South African Experts To Catch Black Bucks In Shajapur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the growing population of black bucks is becoming a huge headache for the farmers of a few villages in Shajapur district, the government has roped in South African specialists to catch the animals and translocate them to some other national parks or sanctuaries of the state. The buzz is that black bucks would be translocated from Shajapur to Gandhi Sagar sanctuary where the next lot of Cheetahs is likely to arrive by mid of the year.

The experts of South Africa will deploy Boma technique and helicopter to catch the back bucks which are damaging the standing crops. Forest department officials are working on getting the helicopter.

The South African team wants to use their own trained pilot to fly the helicopter hence efforts are being made to secure permission for the same. The South Africa pilots are skilled in flying the chopper at lower altitude and make black buck run in one direction.

Once the helicopter permission is received, the South African team will leave for Shajapur.

Divisional forest officer, Shajapur district, Mayank Chandiwal told Free Press that he has been asked by the department to make logistic arrangements for the expert team which will be arriving from South Africa. Shujalpur city will be the base of the team.

The necessary equipment to make the Boma enclosure and other things have arrived by ship from South Africa to Mundra Port (Gujarat). It is being hoped that after necessary clearances, materials would be transported to Shajapur from Mundra port by Wednesday or Thursday.

“If the things go well, then the work of catching the black bucks by the South African experts may start by the first week of March. And if the things get delayed then the translocation of black bucks would not be possible in summer or monsoon season. In such a situation, we will have till next winter to catch and translocate the black bucks,” said a forest official of Shajapur district.

Crop loss due to wild animals

Farmers have frequently raised voice over the damage caused to crops by black bucks. A rough estimate done by forest officials states there are around 2,500 black bucks in Shajapur district. Arnia Kalan and Imlikheda of Kalapipal are worst affected villages of the black buck menace. Likewise, the wild animal is also damaging crops in Umarsinghji village of the district.