 MP: Singrauli mayor Rani Agrawal is state AAP chief
MP: Singrauli mayor Rani Agrawal is state AAP chief

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 07:37 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Thursday appointed Singrauli Mayor Rani Agrawal as party state president. Former state president Pankaj Singh has been made national joint secretary. After becoming state chief, Agrawal said, “ BJP and Congress are the feather of the same bird. People are fed up with both the parties so they will support AAP in Madhya Pradesh this time.” She further said, “Unemployment, and electricity will be key issues in upcoming assembly elections.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing a public rally in Bhopal had said that AAP will contest all 230 seats in Assembly elections.

