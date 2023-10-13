MP: Silver Ornaments Worth Over Rs 3Cr Seized

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Malthaun police seized 67 kg silver ornaments worth over Rs 3 crore from two traders late Wednesday night, official sources said on Thursday. Two persons, 45-year-old Umesh Goyal and 34-year-old Amit Agarwal, residents of Agra, were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

A silver trader was taking it in a sports car from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Telangana. The police confiscated the jewellery on the Ata border adjacent to UP. The Sagar district administration has begun to check vehicles crossing the National Highway 44 adjacent to the UP border after the enforcement of the Model code of conduct.

When the police asked the traders to show papers related to the ornaments, they said they were going to Telangana to supply them. The police said the officials of the income-tax department and those of GST department were called to certify the seized ornaments. According to Goyal, he has a silver ornaments manufacturing firm in Agra in the name of Om Enterprises which supplies jewellery to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The police caught him when he was taking the jewellery to Telangana, but he showed all the documents to the police, Goyal said. Vidhan Sabha elections are being held in five states, including Telangana. The Model Code of Conduct is in force in these states, so the police seized all the items from the traders and began to probe the case.

