Bhopal: Hubby Files For Divorce As He Learns His Wife Is Obligated To Live With Him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of filing for divorce owing to absurd reasons do not seem to be stopping in Bhopal. In a series of such incidents, a married man residing in the city has approached the Bhopal family court lately and has filed for divorce from his wife, as he learnt a few days ago that his wife views living with him as an obligation.

The man said that he came to know about this when one day, he randomly unlocked his wife’s phone and sneaked into her WhatsApp group chats, where she was bad-mouthing him, and her friends had been doing the same. Sources at the Bhopal family court told Free Press that the man is a native of Delhi, who had a lucrative job there. He got married in 2020, and his wife had been preparing for government jobs back then.

As his wife got posted in Bhopal, he left his job in Delhi and shifted to Bhopal, to live with his wife. The couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter too. Soon after this, the man began facing difficulties in bagging a job here in Bhopal, due to the absence of corporate culture. When he opened up before his wife regarding the same, he began observing behavioural changes in her. He further began getting irked when his wife used to return home from work and used to stay glued to the cell phone, chatting with her friends and colleagues for hours. The man used to look after their daughter as well as do all the household chores.

When he checked his wife’s cell phone some days ago and scrolled through her WhatsApp chats, he found that he was being labelled by his wife as a good-for-nothing and idle man. He was in for a shock when he saw that his wife’s colleagues had been mocking him too. He then approached the family court and filed for divorce.

Couple sent for counselling: Advocate

Shail Awasthi Advocate at Bhopal family court, Shail Awasthi told Free Press that the couple has currently been sent for counselling so that they can reconsider their decision for divorce. The applicant has been saying that he had to quit his job in Delhi to give his daughter a good upbringing, and hence cannot be labelled as an idle man.

