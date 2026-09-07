MP Shuttlers Shine At Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship, Secure Overall 2nd Place | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh secured second place overall at the Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship 2026

Madhya Pradesh finished as runners-up in both the U-19 Boys' Team and Men's Team events, securing silver medals after final matches against Maharashtra.

The state's U-19 Girls' Team and Women's Team won bronze medals in their respective events.

In individual competitions, Rudra Pratap Thakur and Naivedya Tonde bagged a silver medal in the U-19 Boys' Doubles category, followed by another silver medal performance in Men's Doubles.

In the U-19 Girls' Doubles, Pakhi Gupta and Sanskriti Agarwal won bronze, while Pakhi also made a strong singles run to reach the quarter-finals.

The Women's Doubles team of Ashita Dubey and Swati Solanki won bronze.

Key academy athletes who represented MP across these events included Rudra Pratap Thakur, Mridul Biryani, Angad Baweja, Sanskriti Agarwal, Pakhi Gupta, and Ashita Dubey.The championship took place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh from September 3 to 6 .