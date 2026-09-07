 MP Shuttlers Shine At Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship, Secure Overall 2nd Place
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MP Shuttlers Shine At Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship, Secure Overall 2nd Place

Madhya Pradesh secured overall second place at the Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship 2026 in Bilaspur. The U-19 Boys’ and Men’s teams won silver, while the U-19 Girls’ and Women’s teams bagged bronze. MP shuttlers also claimed multiple medals in individual doubles events during the September 3-6 championship.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
MP Shuttlers Shine At Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship, Secure Overall 2nd Place
MP Shuttlers Shine At Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship, Secure Overall 2nd Place | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh secured second place overall at the Yonex-Sunrise West Zone Badminton Championship 2026

Madhya Pradesh finished as runners-up in both the U-19 Boys' Team and Men's Team events, securing silver medals after final matches against Maharashtra.

The state's U-19 Girls' Team and Women's Team won bronze medals in their respective events.

In individual competitions, Rudra Pratap Thakur and Naivedya Tonde bagged a silver medal in the U-19 Boys' Doubles category, followed by another silver medal performance in Men's Doubles.

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In the U-19 Girls' Doubles, Pakhi Gupta and Sanskriti Agarwal won bronze, while Pakhi also made a strong singles run to reach the quarter-finals.

The Women's Doubles team of Ashita Dubey and Swati Solanki won bronze.

Key academy athletes who represented MP across these events included Rudra Pratap Thakur, Mridul Biryani, Angad Baweja, Sanskriti Agarwal, Pakhi Gupta, and Ashita Dubey.The championship took place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh from September 3 to 6 .

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