Bhopal Master Plan Likely To Provide Inputs For Metropolitan Map; BMC Issues 8200+ Notices To Commercial Stores In Residential Areas | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Master Plan for Bhopal could provide detailed inputs for the wider Metropolitan Plan, while both exercises will function at different levels, Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) CEO Shyambeer Singh said.

The Metropolitan Plan will serve as a regional framework focusing on connectivity, major development opportunities and the long-term growth vision for the wider Bhopal region.

The Master Plan, meanwhile, will deal with detailed land use and ground-level implementation within Bhopal.

According to Singh, the metropolitan exercise could identify areas suitable for logistics, industry or other major activities, with such broad findings subsequently incorporated into respective Master Plans. Areas including Raisen, Sehore and Mandideep could also benefit from the exercise.

BMC sealing drive faces questions

Meanwhile, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has halted its sealing drive amid ongoing legal proceedings.

The civic body may resume action against around seven commercial establishments in Arera Colony and Rohit Nagar after the Madhya Pradesh High Court hearing scheduled for September 7, subject to the outcome of proceedings seeking vacation of 107 stay orders. The BMC has issued more than 8,200 notices over commercial activities in residential areas.

While the corporation has recorded more than 170 establishments as closed through 'panchnamas', officials say only 10 properties were actually sealed as part of the enforcement action. Of these, three establishments allegedly broke their seals, but the corporation has not yet taken further action against them.

Government to raise all concerns in SC

On Friday, while speaking with media persons, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Amidst the festivals and celebrations, we are fully aware and committed to all our responsibilities.

We are seriously raising all the difficulties and issues related to Bhopal before the Supreme Court. Our government is fully committed to the best possible decision, in accordance with the Supreme Court's guidance."

He said the government was considering all aspects of the matter and would make every possible effort to find a permanent and effective solution while acting in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.